The Gütersloh police published another rape lawsuit against the 42-year-old doctor on Monday. The medic is on remand.

A doctor out NRW is in Custody.

is in Public prosecutor and police investigated for alleged rape.

and investigated for alleged rape. Two Patients had brought charges.

Gütersloh – It is every patient’s horror idea: A doctor abuses his position, violently exploits it, rapes a patient. Exactly this horror seems to have become a reality in North Rhine-Westphalia, at the Gütersloh hospital. Since the middle December sits a 42 year old doctor out Oelde in Custody. He is said to have offended a 36-year-old patient. “The intensely guided Investigations in this criminal case continue, “said the authorities, according to the news agency afp after the arrest with.

Now one raised another patient accusation against the doctor from NRW. According to a joint statement from the police and prosecutors, the woman showed one sexual assault from October on. Accordingly, there is a second criminal case on suspicion of rape. Again WDR reported, the course of events should have proceeded similarly to the first case. However, nothing is known about the exact circumstances of the crime. The criminal case is carried out by the Criminal police Gutersloh led and by the Public prosecutor Bielefeld directed.

Help with sexual assault: options for those affected

After a crime one is often faced with the question: Where can I find help? Whom can I contact? There is now a digital contact point for this: Auf https://t.co/Kl2K6393Hh the Federal Ministry of Justice bundles the important offers of help and advice. #Victim protection – Help hotline “Violence against women” (@Hilfetelefon) December 21, 2020

Unfortunately, such cases are not uncommon. Always worry too Assaults from clinics and medical practices for headlines. A Shelter and a Power relationship are used here. The power imbalance makes it difficult to address the issue of sexual harassment. There are clear hierarchies in the hospital – between doctor and patient: inside but also internally, between doctors. A study by the Charité – University Medicine Berlin alert to sexual harassment in clinics. The study was published in the specialist magazine JAMA Internal Medicine and asked the hospital staff: 20 percent of the 750 respondents said they had already been physically sexually harassed in their career, 60 percent verbally. Currently researched BuzzFeed News for the first time comprehensively on sexual violence in medicine and would like to better understand how often attacks occur, who are affected and who are the perpetrators.

Of course there is sexual offenses not exclusively in the medical environment, but everywhere. Many of those affected do not know who to turn to. Facilities, as the Violence Protection Ambulance At the Charité Berlin, those seeking help can advise and support them. The Federal Ministry of Justice bundles up hilfe-info.de all regional contact points and offers.