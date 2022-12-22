If Disney+ made us happy at the end of last year by recovering the golden girlsthis time it is Filmin who makes us happy by announcing that in February it will add to its catalog doctor in alaska.

Today a cult series without discussion, to know at its premiere that it was going to have chicha, you had to be on the lookout. We were alerted to the names of Joshua Brand and John Falsey, screenwriters for the white shadow Y st.elsewhere, heavenly music for those of us who didn’t have to wait for HBO to convince us that TV was not a poor relative of cinema. In those days, television information was scarce and popular interest was limited; politicians did not boast of seeing the law of angels and getting rid of the glass on Friday to see La 2 was a rare thing.

But what date could compete with Cicely, the Alaskan Riviera, founded by a lesbian couple —Frank from the junglewe have always been there, Netflix has not invented us—they wanted to create “the Paris of the north” and along the way they inspired Metamorphosis to Kafka and left a legacy of flying pianos, poetic announcers, Indians in love with Dreyer and astronauts with the vocation of oligarchs. And Maggie, of course, proving that she could be devilishly sexy without Farrah Fawcett’s long hair or the negligees that Messi wears.

There are many series to recover. They are the best weapon against Adamism that encourages you to believe that each premiere reinvents television. They are there MoonlightTangle, It’s My Life, Chicago Hope, Thirtysomething, Let the Blood Run, Murphy Brown or the glorious nonsense of David Lynch On the Air. Some I have been able to see them again, but like love, the VHS breaks from so much use, or rather, and like love, it breaks due to poor maintenance.

