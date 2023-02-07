«I live more intensely. I don’t waste time. I don’t get angry over trivial things. I make the most of every day, moment, occasion and I fully enjoy true affection». Sounds like a New Year’s resolution list, but it’s the answer almost all cancer patients give when asked: how has your life changed? For those diagnosed with cancer and for their families, the passing of days takes on a different value. Illness inevitably puts every person in front of the fear of death and the unknown of the time that remains. This is why patients also look with great hope to the new experimental treatments, an important opportunity for those patients who do not derive the expected benefits from standard therapies.