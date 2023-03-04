Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center reported that the astronaut doctor, Sultan Al Neyadi, Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, kept up with his health during the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, after accompanying him during the preparations.

The center stated that Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi had played this role during the first Emirati mission to the International Space Station in 2019.

Today, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi began the first day of his mission at the International Space Station after arriving yesterday morning (Friday), accompanied by the Crew-6 crew, as the mission crew joined the Mission 68 crew consisting of NASA and Roskosmos astronauts.