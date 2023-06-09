When the elevator opens and Garra recognizes the corridor on the fourth floor of the Infantil de La Arrixaca, his attitude suddenly changes. If she used to sniff around curiously and carefree, she now steps forward at a determined pace and her body language conveys something that in human terms could be defined as joy or even enthusiasm. In the background you can hear the voices of Paula, José Luis and Manuel, the three patients with whom she meets every Thursday in the Aula Hospitalaria. «It is that Garra really likes working here, he loves children. We rescued her full of ticks when she was about two years old, and have cared for and trained her ever since. She has a lot of energy, but she knows how to control it », explain Marisa Abril and Gabriel Almenija. They are not only the owners of her or, rather, her family. Marisa is a psychologist and Gabriel, Garra’s canine guide or caretaker. The three of them are part of the ‘Doctor Guau’ project, an accompaniment program that was launched in 2018 in La Arrixaca but had to be interrupted during the pandemic. Now it has just been resumed to the joy of patients, family members and professionals.

The initiative owes its name to Guau, the first of the dogs with which the program began. Wow and Garra get along regularly – at the entrance of the Infantile they have grunted a bit – but they are, above all, very professional. So inside the hospital not even a bark is allowed. They have an important responsibility: to accompany Paula, José Luis and Manuel every Thursday. All three suffer from different syndromes of the mucopolysaccharidoses group. These rare diseases have in common the body’s inability to produce sufficient enzymes essential for the processing of glycosoaminoglycans, molecules that accumulate as a result of this deficiency until they produce permanent and progressive damage.

To stop the degenerative process, Paula, José Luis and Manuel need to undergo weekly outpatient enzyme treatment for several hours. They receive it in the Hospital Classroom accompanied by Guau and Garra, and while the drug they need falls through the drip, they carry out activities with the animals that help them improve their motor skills and self-esteem. “They see that they are capable of teaching things to the dog. And they learn habits, such as the importance of hygiene”, explains Marisa Abril. Thanks to the collaboration between La Arrixaca and the Centauro Quirón Foundation, which currently supports this programme, Guau and Garra go to the hospital together with a complete team of professionals: psychologist, speech therapist, physiotherapist and educator. Garra happily receives Paula’s pampering, this Thursday at La Arrixaca. Martinez Bueso

“They bring a lot of joy”



Manuel is 24 years old. Since he was 8, he has been undergoing treatment; he is a lifetime in La Arrixaca. The degenerative process affects him on a physical and neurological level. “He is like a child. He loves the visit of the dogs, it brings him a lot of joy », says his mother, Mari Carmen González, excitedly, while Manuel exercises by putting a Real Madrid shirt on Guau. A gift that this spaniel receives enthusiastically. Joy is shared by José Luis, 19, and Paula, 12. «My daughter loves animals. At home we have two female dogs, and that is what she saved her during confinement. In fact, she wants to be a veterinarian, and I hope she is, “confesses her mother, Mari Carmen Rodríguez.

It was the insistence of the families of these three patients that allowed the launch of ‘Doctor Guau’. The drive and initiative of Clara Navas, a professor at the Aulas Hospitalarias, was also key. «We learned about the project at the Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona, ​​and we were fascinated. So I adopted Guau already with the idea that he would be educated for this. Since he was six months old he has been preparing himself », he explains. Now, he is already an expert.