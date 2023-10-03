What are the health conditions of the Milanese rapper? How is Fedez after yet another hospitalization? Here’s what the oncologist Giampaolo Tortora said

All the fans are wondering: How is Fedez?? Mother Annamaria Berrinzaghi claims that she is a little better, entering the Sacco-Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan, where her son is hospitalized. The rapper had to undergo another urgent gastroscopy to staunch bleeding from another ulcer, after a drop in blood count. To understand his health conditions, here are the words of the oncologist Giampaolo Tortora.

Giampaolo Tortoradirector of the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and professor of oncology at the Catholic University, explained to Messaggero what is happening.

The hemorrhages can represent a post-operative complication, even late, of the operation to which the doctors subjected Federico Lucia in 2022. The rapper had undergone surgery for a neuroendocrine neoplasm of the pancreas. Complications requiring a long hospital stay.

The risk of bleeding due to an ulcer is likely, given that there is very thin tissue near the stitched area.

These are the words of the doctor who explain that these hemorrhages can form due to ulcers.

These are possible expected consequences of sewing up pieces of intestine. In fact, the operation involves removing a piece of the duodenum and, in this specific case, it also looks like a small piece of intestine. It is clear that it is a very friable, thin fabric; therefore, it is a possible outcome that a small ulcer could be created. It can also happen in cases of a so-called “functioning” neuroendocrine tumor: in this case the neoplasm produces some substances that can also locally cause a small ulcer. But the tumor was radically removed in due course.

How is Fedez? Hemorrhages perhaps late consequences of the operation more than a year ago

The professor then adds that ulcers are treated endoscopically and are plugged by cauterizing them from the inside.