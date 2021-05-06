How’s the vaccination going? What about the return to fundamental rights and the question: Are vaccinated people allowed to do more? Markus Lanz offers a corona interim report.

After the controversial broadcast on Tuesday with AfD politician Alice Weidel, “Markus Lanz” on ZDF was much more relaxed on Wednesday. Theme of the evening: state of affairs with vaccination

The first debate revolves around the question: Should vaccinated people get their basic rights back? And if so, completely or only in part? Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil – who is announced by Lanz as a “newly vaccinated” person – and who has announced extensive easing for his state from next week, is critical of preferential treatment for individual citizens. Weil fears a “division of society”.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): These guests discussed with:

Stephan Weil (SPD) – Prime Minister of Lower Saxony

– Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Anna Sauerbrey – Head of the “Opinion / Causa” department at Daily mirror

– Head of the “Opinion / Causa” department at Daily mirror Dr. Christian Kröner – General practitioners from Neu-Ulm

– General practitioners from Neu-Ulm Elmar Theveßen – ZDF America correspondent

The journalist Anna Sauerbrey sees it differently and warns of an exaggerated envy debate, which is actually not a problem, but one thing is certain: “We will grow out of the pandemic in the next few weeks.” Another restriction is not compatible with the Basic Law.

The Bavarian family doctor Dr. Christian Kröner sees a completely different problem: The yellow vaccination booklet could “fake every 14-year-old”, which is also due to the fact that the yellow booklet that anyone can order on the Internet was never intended as a “proof” document, but only the documentation for the patient. The stickers of the vaccination doses could also be ordered or reprinted fairly easily. The digital alternatives would also not be able to be used because of data protection and would not be a viable solution for many older people either.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Vaccination incentives in the USA – money, donuts or free joints

According to correspondent Elmar, the situation in the USA is even more chaotic with regard to the documentation Theveßen. If there is a vaccination certificate at all, then it is similar to a receipt on a “little piece of paper”. There is no state documentation of the data of vaccinated persons across the Atlantic either.

There are creative ideas to get people in the US to vaccinate. Sometimes there are 80 dollars, but donuts or even joints are also on offer in some federal states. Markus Lanz looks smugly at the guest on his left: “I’m just trying to interpret Mr. Weil’s face.” He countered dryly: “Apparently there are cultural differences between the Americans and us.” Lanz picks up the beer -Drinker: “I could get it with a pilsner, right ?!” Because stay calm: He doesn’t need a handing over to vaccinate. But then add: “But I also like to take the Pils!”

Bavarian family doctor accuses Lanz of wasting vaccine doses on a gigantic scale

How much vaccine was wasted in spite of the shortage, is emblazoned by Kröner. In Bavaria alone up to “500,000 vaccine doses have been thrown in the garbage”, he claims, because officially only six doses were taken from each vaccine ampoule, although skilled vaccinators could have taken a seventh dose with a special syringe.

Kröner denounces his Prime Minister Markus Söder. He has been pointing out the situation for months, but his suggestions have been ignored with reference to the legal bureaucracy: “People die because of this legal thinking. This is a scandal for me. ”In contrast, the more effective inoculation was quickly implemented in North Rhine-Westphalia. Körner: “Laschet contaminates everything and Söder throws it away.” Weil gives the Söder-Bashing tinder that this has also been solved unbureaucratically for him and says to Körner: “You simply live in the wrong state.” That is even too much for Lanz : “Now it’s good.”

Finally, it was about the SPD. Sauerbrey says clearly: A result of 20 to 30 percent announced by Scholz is unrealistic. The SPD is sandwiched between the Union and the Greens, that is where attention is currently taking place, and that is where the voters will decide. Defense for Scholz comes from SPD comrade Weil: “The election program is 100 percent tailored to Olaf Scholz.” After a fatal 2019, he sees his party on the upswing again recently.

US expert on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF: “America First” also applies to Biden

Then there is the situation in the USA in the first few months under the new president: Elmar Theveßen compares Joe Biden with Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and Lyndon B. Johnson in the 1960s – like his predecessors, Biden too would be “the best possible Team around “to reform their country in an almost revolutionary way”.

The speed with which Biden, ridiculed by his predecessor Donald Trump as “Sleepy Joe”, would tackle climate change, job creation for the middle class and tax cuts is also astounding for Republicans. Biden shows: “Think Big” and “America First” are also for the slogans that apply to him. Nevertheless, Theveßen warns against cheering too quickly and formulates laconically: “He jumps like a tiger, but it remains to be seen whether he will end up as a bedside rug.”

Political talk on ZDF: Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” program – special program “Bankruptcies, bad luck and breakdowns” on vaccination?

The “Markus Lanz” talk on ZDF initially looked like a special program “Bankruptcies, bad luck and breakdowns” on the subject of vaccinations. Almost with relish, the moderator rubbed the critical points under the prime minister’s nose and was also not too good for gags and clear surprise facial expressions. That left the impression: the situation is not really that problematic. The SPD issue fizzled out with too little substance, but the assessments of USA expert Theveßen were interesting.