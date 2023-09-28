Baja California.- The controversial case of a doctor from the emergency area generated a debate on social networks, since it accuses that She was unjustifiably fired for opening her OnlyFans.

The doctor named Jovanna Isabel Ortega, announced on social networks that she was fired from the place where she worked, she mentioned that she was no longer required from the hospital located in Baja California, since he opened his OnlyFans.

Jovanna reported that she had been working for a year the Institute of Social Security and Workers Services of the State of Baja California (Issstecali), and worked as a doctor in the emergency area.

But in recent months, he decided to open an OnlyFans to generate more incomesince she is a single mother of three daughters and with OnlyFans it has been important in her family economic base.

The doctor demands that her rights as a worker be respected / Photo: Via Instagram

The doctor has thousands of followers on her Instagram accounts @jov_ortega and @doctora_sensual.

I used OnlyFans to generate extra money as a single mother / Photo: Social networks

Jovanna mentions that she is “frozen” in the hospital and has not been called to work again, she reported her case in local media and demands that her rights as a worker, and her Social Security, be respected.

It is worth mentioning that OnlyFans is used to upload all types of contentfrom yoga, cooking, sports, but mainly erotic for adults, paying a subscription.

Social media users debated the doctor’s case / Photo: Social networks

Social media users reacted to Jovanna’s case and they mentioned that their private life does not have to be the subject of discussion.

It also generated controversy, since they consider that having an OnlyFans account gives a bad image.while others pointed out that there is nothing wrong with her and that it has nothing to do with her performance as a doctor.

