Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

In Singapore, a man had difficulty swallowing – due to an octopus in his esophagus. (Icon image) © IMAGO/xfotomathex/Imago/Icon image

No frog in the throat – but an octopus. A man was taken to the hospital in Singapore with difficulty swallowing. The doctors found the cause in his esophagus.

SINGAPORE – A 55-year-old man felt unwell after a meal in the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore. He had to vomit and complained of swallowing difficulties, which is why, according to the report of the New York Post eventually also presented to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The doctors used computed tomography to determine the cause of the man’s symptoms. They discovered a dense mass in his esophagus.

A subsequent esophagogastroduodenoscopy – a reflection of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum with a small, flexible camera tube – showed the amazed doctors the culprit: an octopus was stuck a few centimeters from the border between the esophagus and stomach. The image capturethe the New York Post present, show how the tentacles of the animal protrude into the esophagus. The head blocks the passage to the stomach.

From meal to medical emergency: octopus is stuck in the throat – just before the stomach

The cephalopod was apparently part of the meal the man had previously eaten. First, the doctors tried loudly New York Postto release the eight-legged mollusk by pushing or pulling. The push technique is the method with the highest success rates and is recommended first in such cases. “However, applying too much force can cause perforation of the esophagus,” said the Singapore medical team.

Unsuccessful with this technique, the medics navigated the endoscope past the octopus and into the stomach. From there they turned the octopus head up. This eventually allowed them to grab him with forceps and remove him from the patient. Fortunately, he recovered well from the operation and was released after two days, according to the reports post.

Octopus instead of frog in the throat: The consequences can be life-threatening

According to doctors at the Singapore hospital, such internal food blockages are among the most common problems people come to them with. In 80 to 90 percent of the cases, the objects could also be removed directly. As in this case, an endoscopic intervention is only necessary in ten to 20 percent of cases. One percent of cases even require surgery.

The problem with stuck cephalopods in the esophagus or trachea is not an isolated case. A particularly critical case occurred in 2016 in the US state of Kansas. As the New York Post reported, a 2-year-old boy had to be hospitalized after an octopus got stuck in his throat. According to the police, the child’s 21-year-old mother found her partner reviving her son at home in the evening. The couple rushed him to the hospital, where doctors removed a dead octopus about 5 centimeters wide from the boy’s neck.

Many people feel the need to lie down after eating. However, this is not doing your body any favors. In the Mustard can help digest particularly greasy foods. (n / A)