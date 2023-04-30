New York doctor and scientist Anthony Stephen Fauci spoke about his performance and that of the American government to the Covid-19 pandemic, in an interview with The New York Times (NYT), last Tuesday (24). He admitted that mistakes were made despite his best efforts. “Communicating in pandemics is difficult under the best of circumstances,” Fauci said.

“What’s been so concerning for me as a health officer is when you’re dealing with a moving target, the evidence is evolving and new data becomes available, but you have so many different people with their own datasets that aren’t real data. , but even in a perfect world, it wouldn’t be easy,” he declared.

Fauci commented on the consequences of “heavy” public health policies, and assured that he never ordered schools or factories to close. “Show me a school I closed and show me a factory I closed. Never. I never closed. I gave a public health recommendation that echoed the CDC recommendation, and people made a decision based on that. But I never criticized the people who had to make decisions one way or another,” he said.

The scientist also hit back at critics who accused him of being wrong about everything and for changing his mind so much. The experienced bureaucrat seemed to change his position for obscure, or even political, reasons on several sensitive issues of the pandemic: from masks to the origin of the virus and the quality of mRNA vaccines.

“I know the culture wars have been very, very difficult from a public health standpoint. Ultimately, an epidemiologist sees it as an epidemiological phenomenon. An economist sees it from an economic standpoint. And I see it from an economic standpoint. someone in bed dying,” he told the NYT.

In the interview, Fauci reported that “Policies designed to spread the use of the vaccine may have backfired, as many across the country were already becoming skeptical of public health guidance.” “I think that, almost paradoxically, there were people who were on the fence about getting vaccinated thinking, ‘Why are they forcing me to do this?'” he said.

Regarding the origins of the pandemic, Fauci reinforced his theory that the virus could have leaked from a Chinese laboratory, although he believes there is more evidence to support the notion that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan. “I think that until you have definitive proof of one or the other, it’s essential to have an open mind,” he mentioned.

According to the American doctor, future leaders must learn lessons from the country’s response to COVID-19 and public health officials need to remain vigilant before the next pandemic. “We don’t need an infinite budget. We just need a sustained commitment to science and public health. It could be 50 years from now. Remember, the last transformative pandemic was in 1918. We had pandemics in 1957, 1968 and 2009, but hardly anyone noticed them,” explained Fauci.