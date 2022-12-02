He was returning home after an exhausting shift in the hospital, but – due to fatigue – he fell asleep at the wheel of his car, thus running over four people: a mother and her two children, who were crossing at the pedestrian crossing, and a woman who was waiting for the bus. Because of this tragic incident James Celaire, a 25-year-old doctor, was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison.

The accident took place in Bradford (United Kingdom) on December 9, 2020. James Celaire had just come off the road after a 12-hour shift. Despite his tiredness, he had thought about driving and going home. During the journey he fell asleep and with the car he hit first a woman and her two children aged 4 and 6, then another woman who was waiting for the bus, throwing her against a tree. One of the two women had her leg amputated, while all the other victims suffered serious fractures.

James Celaire’s attorney said his client deeply regrets what happened and knows his life has been changed forever, as well as his career ruined. He had worked a little earlier and could have stayed in the hospital dormitory, but he decided to go home.