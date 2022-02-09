Try to think about what it means to run a 24-hour car race, such as Le Mans, Spa or Daytona, just to name a few of the most famous. Nothing is left to chance: the set-up of the car is a perfect compromise between the indications of the various drivers, the engineers are ready to evaluate any possible change of strategy at any moment of the race, the weather officers do not lose sight of one prediction only, while the mechanics are always ready for any situation that comes their way.

And the pilots? Well, obviously they too are “pampered” in the best way. In this episode of Doctor F1, we show you closely what it means to manage and better organize the care of those who hold a steering wheel in their hands in a day-long race, from nutrition to rest, thanks to the medical team of Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli of Formula Medicine.