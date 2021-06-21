Patients who have had coronavirus may smell rot, this is associated with sinusitis. This was told by an ENT doctor of the highest category, Candidate of Medical Sciences Vladimir Zaitsev. His words are reported by URA.RU

The doctor explained that the unpleasant odor can come from the inflamed maxillary sinuses.

“When inflammation appears there, the mucous membrane not only of the sinuses swells, but also in the anastomosis. The hole is opened, and this stench intensifies, because the sinus becomes more and more inflamed every day, ”said Zaitsev.

He also added that as the hole opens, the bad smell comes out. The consequence of the coronavirus can be rhinitis, and it provokes sinusitis. With such symptoms, according to a specialist, it is necessary to see a doctor and do an X-ray or CT scan of the sinuses.

