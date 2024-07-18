The doctor Eufemiano Fuenteswho is known for being the visible head of the Spanish doping scandal called ‘Operation Port‘, reappeared with explosive statements.

Fuentes said that the government of that country gave him the order to do what he could to get medals in the 1992 games.

“Do what you have to do, but we want medals”Fuentes said in a video recorded with a hidden camera in 2021, which will be broadcast in a report by ARD (German public television).”

On Thursday, some revelations from Fuentes were leaked, who “stressed that he worked “in the shadows for four years” and that the only restrictions he received were that there were no positive doping tests or “health problems” derived from the medical assistance he provided to athletes,” says Mundo Deportivo of Barcelona.

That was a strategy so that I could work freely, without pressure, without the press, with no one,” Fuentes explained.

“We copied the system of the Eastern bloc countries. We had money to exchange information with East Germany, Poland, Russia, Czech doctors, doctors from all the Eastern countries, and we bought the information with dollars,” said the doctor, who said that methods and personnel that had helped countries surrounding the USSR, such as the GDR, were used to obtain the training.

Mundo Deportivo stated: “Sources emphasized that the chosen method, which was already prohibited at the time, was blood doping, as he said it was “safer, cleaner and easier” to “control blood.”

“Your own blood, which was extracted long before, is reinfused shortly before the competition, otherwise you would not be able to achieve such good results,” he details in the video, while introducing that the blood agent erythropoietin (EPO) “it wasn’t so necessary” then, but “it was there.”

Fuentes was convicted for ‘Operation Puerto’ (a doping scheme in which he treated cyclists, tennis players and athletes) and pointed out that he used “other classic doping techniques”, such as the treatment he applied to the athlete Cayetano Cornet, who, he says, was allegedly given “hormones, growth hormone, testosterone, anabolic steroids.”

He Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) He rejected “any accusation that attempts to call into question the cleanliness, integrity and transparency of Spanish Olympism.”

He also defended the organisational, sporting and social success of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

“The commitment to a clean, transparent and doping-free sport“And the care of the health of athletes is at the heart of the values ​​defined in the Olympic Charter and in the COE’s own rules to which all athletes and members of the COE are subject,” the COE said.

“The COE has never tolerated, much less induced, any conduct that could violate the values ​​of sport or Olympism, “that could alter the outcome of a competition or put the health of athletes at risk. Furthermore, the COE has always supported tougher sanctions for doping,” the statement said.

He pointed out that throughout history, Spanish Olympic athletes have always been subject to the same anti-doping rules and controls as other international Olympic athletes, in accordance with the regulations defined at any given time by the competent bodies.

“We also reject any accusation that, taking advantage of the passage of time, attempts to spread a shadow of unfounded and unjust suspicion to which the COE clearly cannot remain silent. – Finally, we defend and vindicate the work of Cayetano Cornet as head of mission of the Spanish Olympic team in Paris, whose prestige is more than consolidated at an international level,” the organisation concluded.

