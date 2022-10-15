About why useful advice given to relatives and friends can be harmful, in its TelegramDenis Dolgov, candidate of medical sciences, clinical psychologist, hypnologist, NLP master, told the channel.

The specialist said that often, finding themselves in a difficult life situation, a person asks for advice from others, and relatives gladly begin to give their recommendations, for example: “Drop him/her”, “Do everything to save the family”, “Do not let him communicate with the child / the child must have a father, whatever he is”, “Make up / stop talking with your mother”, “Leave this job immediately”. However, such direct advice can only hurt, the doctor warned.

Dolgov explained that if a person follows the advice, everything will probably be fine, but the situation may worsen. “And then, very often, not he himself, not the circumstances, but you will be to blame. It is always easier to find someone on whom you can blame your own failures and miscalculations in life. Moreover, hostility, and even hatred, can arise in the place of friendship. In addition, if a person did not follow your advice, and the situation resolved for the better, you may be accused of attempting deliberate sabotage, ”said the psychologist.

The expert advised in such cases to listen to the interlocutor, express sympathy and support, but at the same time avoid direct recommendations.

Earlier, the psychologist called the main stages of accepting the loss of a loved one.