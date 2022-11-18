Candidate of Medical Sciences, clinical psychologist, hypnologist, NLP master Denis Dolgov in his TelegramThe channel explained the choice of people who choose to stay in toxic relationships.

“Often, when a relationship has reached a dead end and brings one or both partners more suffering and inconvenience than positive, and it would be rational to stop them, people continue to stubbornly cling to their continuation,” the specialist said. This is due to an unconscious loss avoidance mechanism.

The psychologist explained that the negative reaction to losses is much brighter than the positive one to gains. In evolution, this probably contributed to being more careful and deterring rash risky behavior.

However, loss aversion often makes a modern person cling to obsolete relationships, turning them into the notorious “suitcase without a handle”, which is hard to carry, but it’s a pity to quit, the expert continued.

For those who are in such a relationship, but do not dare to leave them, the specialist recommended to imagine how disastrous the continuation of such an alliance can be: the loss of happy days, psychological well-being, and health.

Earlier, a psychologist, candidate of psychological sciences Irina Kolinichenko revealed a way to recognize an abuser before marriage.