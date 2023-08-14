The phenomenon of people’s faith in justice in their TelegramCanal explained the candidate of medical sciences, clinical psychologist Denis Dolgov. The expert stated that this is a cognitive distortion.

According to him, people who adhere to the idea of ​​social justice believe that a person receives a reward for good deeds, and punishment for bad deeds. For example, such people tend to believe that part of the responsibility in crimes lies with the victims.

Studies have also shown that those who believe in social justice are more religious, authoritarian and conservative. Moreover, such people are more likely to approve of social institutions and look down on the discriminated and the poor, Dolgov said.

Previously, the psychologist explained the nature of “premature fidelity.”