“Having heard or read the following things, know that you are facing a person whose views have nothing to do with any science: “Energy-informational fields / flows”, “Work at a subtle level”, “Aura”, “Connection with the Universe”, “Esoteric “, “Human design”, “Evil eye, corruption, conspiracy,” Dolgov warned.

The expert advised, if possible, to focus on the recommendations of acquaintances and trustworthy people. Before making a final decision, it makes sense to first talk with a specialist by phone, state the essence of the problem and ask how he intends to solve it.

“Unfortunately, the specificity of psychological counseling and psychotherapy is such that even a really high qualification of a specialist and the fact that he actually helped a lot of people does not automatically mean that he will help you. A lot depends on establishing a so-called “therapeutic alliance”: you have to approach each other on a personal level. This can only be determined experimentally,” the doctor noted.

If the specialist is chosen correctly, the patient should feel at least a little better after each session, Dolgov emphasized. “If nothing happens or it gets worse, don’t wait. Keep looking,” he concluded.

