Diagnostician Stankevich: Cholesterol can decrease during flu

Low cholesterol is not necessarily a sign of good health, said clinical laboratory diagnostics doctor Lyubov Stankevich. The myth of high cholesterol she dispelled in an interview with Doctor Peter.

According to Stankevich, the cholesterol level itself is not the only and main criterion for prescribing statins. “Cholesterol is not an enemy of the body, as many may think, but, on the contrary, a substance that performs many important functions. For example, it is necessary for the synthesis of steroid hormones, which include sex hormones and corticosteroids, as well as for the correct formation and functioning of the nervous system,” she said.

At the same time, the diagnostician continued, cholesterol can decrease during infectious diseases, such as influenza. The greatest danger is posed by cholesterol associated with low-density lipoproteins (LDL), their level is an important indicator when deciding on the appointment of statins, the doctor explained.

