Endocrinologist Maria Kaloshina said that you should have breakfast only when you feel hungry, and not immediately after waking up, in order to speed up your metabolism. A popular myth about early meals, the doctor dispelled in a commentary for the publication “Moscow Region Today”.

The doctor said that you shouldn’t force yourself to eat just because breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. “You can and should have breakfast whenever you want. There’s nothing wrong with deciding to eat not right after waking up, but a couple of hours later or closer to lunch, when you really want to,” Kaloshina explained.

The doctor also named the foods that should ideally be eaten for breakfast. First of all, she advised drinking a glass of water at room temperature, and eating after half an hour. Eggs, legumes, fish, whole grain bread, and butter are ideal for the first meal.

The endocrinologist warned against drinking coffee with sugar and fruit juices on an empty stomach. These drinks contain a lot of glucose, which only gives a short-term feeling of satiety, but provokes weight gain.

