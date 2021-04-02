A (Arab) doctor, working in a medical center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, was surprised by a call from a well-known insurance company, asking him about a doctor’s prescriptions that would be disbursed in his name from a pharmacy in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the total value of dispensed medicines reached more than 375 thousand dirhams, so he reviewed those prescriptions, to be shocked That he had not previously signed any of them, and had not met their owners, to reveal a forgery crime in which the owner of a pharmacy and a marketing director in a pharmaceutical company were involved, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Sharjah Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that they were imprisoned for six months and then deported. The head of the medical network and information analysis at the Oman Insurance Company, in his testimony in the prosecution’s investigations, said that during the analysis of the information, it was found through the system that there was an increase in the pattern of using prescriptions from a particular pharmacy in the Emirate of Sharjah, so he suspected the matter, especially since they are all in the name of one doctor working in the Emirate Abu Dhabi.

He added that a specialized team was formed to investigate the incident, summon the accused pharmacy owner, and request the prescriptions that were dispensed to patients, then those prescriptions were sent to the medical center where the doctor works in Abu Dhabi, and the response arrived that the latter did not release any of these prescriptions.

He pointed out that the owner of the pharmacy was confronted with the center’s statement, and she acknowledged the seizure of an amount of 375 thousand dirhams, according to incorrect prescriptions, with the help of the second accused, and asked for a time period to return the full amount, and paid two checks of the same value, and the insurance company collected the money.

While the pharmaceutical company in which the second accused worked stated that he used to work for them, and he used the insurance cards of a number of clients to dispense medicines with forged prescriptions.

While a number of card holders whose names were dispensed prescriptions stated that they did not review the victim’s doctor, never visited the pharmacy accused of dispensing medicines at all, and they did not know the owner of the prescriptions, and they had no knowledge of the source of these prescriptions.

For his part, the legal attorney demanded on behalf of the victim’s physician, lawyer Badr Abdullah Khamis, to prove that harm had occurred to his client from the crime proven against the defendants, which is forgery of customary documents, their use and seizure of money pursuant to them, denying what the defendants had stated of sent statements that were not supported by evidence. About dispensing prescriptions in a legal way.

He also argued that the accusation was proven against the accused, in light of the testimony of prosecution witnesses, including the head of the medical network at the Oman Insurance Company, who confirmed that the first accused confessed her crime, and even reconciled with the company by paying the sums that were unlawfully seized.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of the verdict that it was proven against the defendants a misdemeanor of fabricating official customary documents “prescriptions”, with the intent to harm the victim’s doctor, and they provided these prescriptions to the insurance company, despite their knowledge of their forgery, and their seizure of monetary amounts belonging to the company by fraudulent methods. It reassures the accused committing the acts assigned to them.

Based on the above, the court ruled that they were imprisoned for six months, indicating in its merits that what they had committed indicated a criminal seriousness that would affect society in the future, so it decided to deport them from the country after the end of their imprisonment period, and referred the civil case to the civil court.





