The Dr. Diana Bueno Marmolejo is missingso her relatives are looking for her.

The disappeared woman works at a community health center (Caises) in Dolores Hidalgo, belonging to the state of Guanajuato.

According to the search file shown by Protocolo Alba, Diana was last seen on June 22 in Dolores Hidalgo, she left her house and nothing was heard from her anymore.

In the support publication to locate Diana Bueno Marmolejo, a missing doctor in Dolores Hidalgo, it was also specified that she has a white complexion, as well as black hair with red tips.

On the other hand, as particular signs, it was revealed that Diana Bueno has a triqueta tattoo under her right clavicle and also has a heart on her left forearm.