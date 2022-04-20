In Argentina The story of Dr. Daniel Carabajal has become famous after being tried for killing a thief who entered his house to steal at dawn on October 13, 2021.

According to the charges imposed by the prosecutor Silvia Jaime, the man was accused of qualified homicide for the use of firearms and illegal possession of the use of a weapon of war.

How did Daniel Carabajal end up in jail?

According to local police reports, on October 13, 2021, Daniel Carabajal he got up frightened by strange noises inside his house. Seeing that his family was in danger, he looked for his shotgun and shot Agustín Pacheco, the alleged thief.

“I was lying down and I felt noises. I saw two figures and managed to see that one had a metallic reflection on one hand. The use of tumberas (homemade weapons) was common in the neighborhood, ”Carabajal told the police, assisted by his lawyers Fabiola Arce and Martín Rojas.

Besides, he remembered that that day his vision was limited and that at no time did he try to shoot the intruderssince they were on the left and he shot to the right.

I was very afraid for my daughter, because at my job I cared for marginalized people on a daily basis.

The man assured that he regrets that his daughter had to live in this situation: “I was very afraid for my daughter, because in my job I cared for marginalized people on a daily basis. I have heard guys who threaten their children by pointing at them and submitting to the mother and they told it proudly”, added the doctor.

His house is located in the Huaico Hondo neighborhood in the city of Santiago del Estero in Argentina. However, due to the situation Both Carabajal and his family had to move, since after the fact a group of people burned down their home.

On the other hand, the man commented that he had previously been the victim of multiple criminal acts. “I got tired of being robbed, it’s common in the area,” the doctor told the prosecution.

