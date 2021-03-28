D.he former American government advisor Deborah Birx claims to have drawn the anger of then President Donald Trump with her statements about the corona pandemic. Birx told CNN that Trump called her personally last summer after statements about the coronavirus risk. The phone call in August was “very uncomfortable”, Birx reported in a video clip that was published on Sunday. “It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to listen,” she said, looking at Trump’s words in the conversation.

When asked whether she had been threatened, Birx reacted evasively after a brief hesitation and repeated: “I would say it was a very unpleasant conversation.”

Frequent disagreements

Birx said Trump’s phone call followed a CNN interview during which she warned of the dangers of the pandemic. “It was a very difficult time because everyone in the White House was upset about this interview and the clarity with which I spoke about the epidemic.”

The doctor had belonged to the Corona working group of the White House under Trump. Repeatedly, differences of opinion between Trump and experts in the round came to light. At the beginning of the pandemic, Trump denied the danger posed by the virus, later advertised certain drugs or procedures as supposed miracle cures without any scientific evidence, and made it clear to the last that he found wearing masks rather annoying.

At the time, Trump’s publicly presented idea of ​​injecting disinfectants into people in the fight against the coronavirus caused a particular stir. Birx, who was present at Trump’s appearance at the time, told ABC a few days ago that she did not know at that moment how to react. The moment haunts her to this day. “I still think about it every day.”