When asked by a citizen about the risk of dying after swallowing a toothpick, two answers. The first points out that between two or six hours after ingestion, it is likely that it has already passed to the intestines and, in addition, many people swallow chopsticks without anything happening, but warns that if you feel “stomach ache”, go to emergencies. The second answer is in the same vein and insists that, although worry is normal, serious harm is unlikely to occur after swallowing a toothpick because it is made of wood, which is not toxic or poisonous, and is a utensil. little; However, he adds, if you have “abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing or vomiting,” you should see a doctor: “It’s understandable that you feel paranoid, but try not to worry too much,” he comforts him.

The two answers basically say the same thing, but they change in form. One is more aseptic and concise; another, more empathetic and detailed. The first has been generated by a doctor, in his handwriting, and the second, by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) generative tool that has revolutionized the planet in recent months. The study in which this experiment is framed, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicinewanted to delve into the role that AI assistants could play in medicine and compared the answers given by real doctors and the chatbot to health issues raised by citizens in an internet forum. The conclusions, after the analysis of the answers by an external panel of health professionals who did not know who had answered what, is that, in 79% of the times, the explanations of ChatGPT were more empathic and of a higher quality. .

The explosion of new AI tools in the world has opened the debate about their potential also in the field of health. The ChatGPT, for example, seeks its place as support for health workers to carry out medical procedures or to avoid bureaucratic tasks and, at street level, already plans as an eventual substitute for the imprecise and often foolish doctor google. The experts consulted ensure that it is a technology with great potential, but it is in its infancy: the regulatory field still needs to be fine-tuned in its application in real medical practice, resolve any ethical doubts that may arise and, above all, assume that it is a fallible tool and that can be wrong. Everything that comes out of that chatbot will always require the final review of a health professional.

Paradoxically, the most empathetic voice in the study of Jama Internal Medicine it is the machine and not the human. At least, in the written response. Josep Munuera, head of the Diagnostic Imaging Service at Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona and an expert in digital technologies applied to health, warns that the concept of empathy is broader than what this study can crystallize. Written communication is not the same as face-to-face communication, nor are doubts raised in the context of a social network than within a consultation. “When we talk about empathy, we talk about many topics. At the moment, it is difficult to replace non-verbal language, which is very important when a doctor has to talk to a patient or his family”, he points out. But he does admit the potential of these generative tools to ground medical jargon, for example: “In written communication, technical medical language can be complex and we may have difficulty translating it into understandable language. Probably, these algorithms find the equivalence between the technical word and another adapted to the receiver”.

Joan Gibert, a bioinformatician and benchmark in the development of AI models at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​adds another variable when assessing the potential empathy of the machine towards the doctor. “In the study, two concepts that enter into the equation are mixed: the ChatGPT itself, which can be useful in certain scenarios and that has the ability to concatenate words that give us the feeling that it is more empathetic, and the burnout of doctors, that emotional exhaustion when it comes to caring for patients that does not leave clinicians the ability to be more empathetic”, he explains.

The danger of “hallucinations”

In any case, and as is the case with the famous doctor google, you always have to be careful with the responses that ChatGPT throws, no matter how sensitive or kind it may seem. Experts recall that the chatbot he is not a doctor and can fail. Unlike other algorithms, ChatGPT is generative, that is, it creates information from the databases with which it has been trained, but it may invent some of the responses that it launches. “You always have to keep in mind that it is not an independent entity and cannot serve as a diagnostic tool without supervision,” insists Gibert.

These chats can suffer from what experts call “hallucinations”, explains the bioinformatician del Mar: “Depending on what situations, he tells you something that is not true. The chat puts words together in a way that they have coherence and because it has a lot of information, it can be valuable. But it has to be checked because, if not, it can feed the fake news”. Munuera also highlights the importance of “knowing the database that has trained the algorithm because if the databases are insufficient, the response will also be insufficient.”

“You have to understand that when you ask him to give you a diagnosis, he may invent a disease” Josep Munuera, Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona

On the street, the potential uses of ChatGPT in health are limited, since the information they provide can lead to errors. Jose Ibeas, a nephrologist at the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadel and secretary of the Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Group of the Spanish Society of Nephrology, points out that it is “useful for the first layers of information because it synthesizes information and help, but when you enter a more specific area, in more complex pathologies, the usefulness is minimal or wrong”. Munuera agrees and emphasizes that “it is not an algorithm that helps to resolve doubts.” “You have to understand that when you ask him to give you a differential diagnosis, he may invent a disease,” he warns. And, in the same way, the algorithm can respond to a citizen’s doubts by concluding that it is nothing serious when, in reality, it is: there an opportunity for health care can be lost because the person is satisfied with the answer of the chatbot and does not consult a real doctor.

Where experts find more room for maneuver in these applications is as a support tool for health professionals. For example, to help answer patient questions in writing, although always under the supervision of the doctor. The study of Jama Internal Medicine He argues that it would help “improve workflow” and patient outcomes: “If more patient questions are answered quickly, empathetically, and at a high level, it could reduce unnecessary clinic visits, freeing up resources for those who need them.” . Additionally, messaging is a critical resource for promoting patient equity, where people who have mobility limitations or irregular work schedules are more likely to turn to messaging,” the authors agree.

The scientific community is also studying the use of these tools for other repetitive tasks, such as covering sheets and reports. “Based on the premise that everything will always, always, always need to be reviewed by the doctor,” Gibert points out, support in bureaucratic tasks —repetitive, but important— frees up time for doctors to dedicate to other issues, such as own patient. An article published in The Lancet raises, for example, its potential to streamline discharge reports: automating this process could alleviate workloads and even improve the quality of the reports, although they are aware, say the authors, of the difficulties in training algorithms with extensive databases and, among other problems, the risk of “depersonalization of care”, something that could generate resistance to this technology.

Ibeas insists that, for any medical use, this class of tools must be “validated” and the distribution of responsibilities must be well established: “The systems will never decide. The one who always signs at the end is the doctor, ”he says.

ethical issues

Gibert also points out some ethical considerations that must be taken into account when landing these tools in clinical practice: “You need this type of technology to be under a legal umbrella, that there are integrated solutions within the hospital structure and ensure that the data from patients are not used to retrain the model. And if someone wants to do the latter, they should do it within a project, with anonymized data and following all the controls and regulations. Sensitive patient information cannot be shared rudely”.

The bioinformatician also points out that these AI solutions, such as ChatGPT or models that help diagnosis, introduce “biases” into the doctor’s day-to-day. For example, that conditions the doctor’s decision, one way or another. “The fact that the professional has the result of an AI model modifies the evaluator himself: the way of relating can be very good, but it can introduce problems, especially in professionals who have less experience. That is why the process has to be done in parallel: until the professional gives the diagnosis, he cannot see what the AI ​​says ”.

A group of researchers from Stanford University also reflected in an article in Jama Internal Medicine on how these tools can help to further humanize health care: “The practice of medicine is much more than processing information and associating words with concepts; is to ascribe meaning to those concepts while connecting with patients as a trusted partner in building healthier lives. We can hope that emerging AI systems can help tame the laborious tasks that overwhelm modern medicine and empower clinicians to refocus on treating human patients.”

Waiting to see how this incipient technology expands and what its repercussions are, for the public, Munuera insists: “You have to understand that [ChatGPT] it is not a medical tool and there is no health professional who can confirm the veracity of the answer. You have to be prudent and understand what the limits are”. In summary, Ibeas continues: “The system is good, robust, positive and it is the future, but like any tool, you have to know how to use it so that it does not become a weapon”.

