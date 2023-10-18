You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The doctor cries when he sees the bodies of his father and son.
In the recording you can see the dramatic moment that the doctor experienced due to the conflict.
The conflict that has been raging in the Gaza Strip for 12 days continues to leave dramatic images. In the last few hours, the exact moment in which a doctor, when he was in a hospital in the area, He burst into tears when he saw his father and son killed by a bombing.
Heartbreaking video
In a video broadcast on the social network Tik Tokcan be seen when doctor Ahmed Abu Masa identifies the bodies of his father and son in the morgue of the Nasser hospital, dead after a bombing. After this, the doctor puts his hands on his face, begins to cry and leaves the scene.
God is great, despite the circumstances.
As the doctor walks away from the bodies of his relatives, he affirms: “God is great, despite the circumstances.”
At one point, the doctor asks whoever is recording the video to leave him alone.
While that doctor lived through that drama, one of his colleagues cried when he realized that his son had died.
UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza
UN Secretary General António Guterres urged an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the conflict in Gaza to “alleviate epic human suffering.”
He also assured that Hamas attacks “do not justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” during the forum on the Chinese New Silk Roads initiative, in Beijing, this Wednesday.
Fernando Umaña Mejía
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
