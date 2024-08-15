In an event that shocked Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, Brazil, a 39-year-old doctor was arrested after violently entering her ex-partner’s apartment and shooting him three times.

This act occurred in front of their son, an eight-year-old boy. The man, also 39, was taken to hospital with injuries that, fortunately, are not serious.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 11, coinciding with Father’s Day in Brazil. The doctor broke into the residence, which the man had rented to spend the day with his son, according to the authorities.

Details of the crime



The attempted murder began when the suspect reportedly hid inside a closet in the apartment before firing. A security video showed the moment when the doctor used tools to force open the lock of the place.

According to statements made by police officer Caleu Henrique Gómez de Mello: “What is known is that she broke into the property before her ex did. The son is theirs. She was downstairs, but went up after hearing the shots and witnessed part of the crime.”

The man was shot three timesalthough witnesses in the area claimed to have heard at least five explosions. Authorities are analyzing more videos from security cameras and awaiting the results of expert reports to obtain more clarity on the events.

Weapon and legal status



The weapon used in the attack belonged to the man himself, who has a license as a Collector, Shooter and Hunter (CAC). The weapon was confiscated by the authorities. On the other hand, The doctor was arrested on the spot and her detention was converted into preventive detention.

In his defense, The woman claimed that she acted in self-defenseAccording to her lawyer, Daniel de Mello Massimino, she went to the scene worried about her son’s well-being, as she had not been able to communicate with her ex-partner.

The lawyer explained: “As there was a long history of violence, she went with the weapon she had, which has a CAC. She went with this weapon, the one who precisely had the CAC taken away because of this situation as well, which led to this litigation.”

Ongoing research



The Civil Police continues to investigate the case, and Although the doctor claimed to have acted in self-defense, initial indications suggest that this could be a premeditated crime. According to the building manager, who lived in the apartment across the street, he did not hear any fighting prior to the shooting.

The deputy in charge of the case said: “At first her version doesn’t make sense. She rented an apartment on the day of the crime, in the same place, broke into the apartment before the victim arrived and entered the property already armed.”

For now, The ex-couple’s son was placed in the custody of the Guardianship Council after the tragic incident.

CAROLINE BORGES AND JOANA CALDAS

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.