The most distinguished director of Colegio Rosales was Dr. Ruperto L. Paliza, who spent 18 years at the head of the institution. Born in Mexico City on March 27, 1857, he completed his primary studies at the Escuela de la Reforma, which belonged to the Lancasterian Society of Mexico. Thanks to his high grades, President Benito Juárez awarded him a scholarship to continue his studies.

In January 1870, he entered the National Preparatory School, under the direction of Gabino Barreda, to study for the Bachelor of Medicine. In 1875 he entered the National School of Medicine, a faculty in which on July 10, 1880 he received the title of Physician and Surgeon. He was brought to Sinaloa by Governor Mariano Martínez de Castro, to promote Colegio Rosales.

During his leadership, he created the Meteorological Observatory, which became the Central Office of the State Thermopluviometric Network. He held various political positions during the Porfiriato, among others, a member of the Culiacán City Council, a deputy and a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice.

After being interim governor twice, after the Mexican Revolution, in 1913 he emigrated to Hermosillo, Sonora, where he died on June 23, 1939. Dr. Paliza became a true legend of what is now the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.