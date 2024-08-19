Physical therapy doctor Danilova called joint cracking a harmless habit

Cracking your fingers is harmless to your health and does not lead to illness, says physical therapy doctor Rimma Danilova. The danger of this popular habit among Russians is appreciated in a conversation with Ura.ru.

The widespread belief that intentional knuckle cracking can provoke arthritis and arthrosis is nothing more than a myth, Danilova is sure. She emphasized that numerous studies have not found a connection between this habit and the frequency of occurrence of such diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

At the same time, the doctor advised to try not to crack the joints of the spine, as this can provoke muscle spasms and, as a result, pain. She also named habits harmful to the health of the musculoskeletal system as staying in uncomfortable positions for a long time, especially during physical exertion. According to her, this increases the risk of inflammation or injury to the joints.

