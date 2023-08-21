The results of the autopsy of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, murdered at the hands of the young Spanish Daniel Sancho, have been revealed.

The evidence indicates that the surgeon died after being slit by Sancho, The number two of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, in charge of the investigation of the crime, committed on August 2, assured EFE on Monday.

“We already have the definitive results of the autopsy. First they fought, according to the evidence at the scene (of the crime). Daniel punched him, then the doctor (Arrieta) fell and hit his head against the sink, but he did not He died at that moment, but when (Sancho) began to cut his throat, according to the forensics,” the deputy director of the Thai Police said in an interview with EFE.

Sancho has been in provisional detention in the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, since August 7, after confessing to the murder of Arrieta.

Surachate, known as ‘Big Joke’, assured EFE that they already have “sufficient evidence” and hopes that the police investigation report will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office this week, so that the trial could begin from between three and six months.

“It can be said that this case is already closed, complete. (…) The case has been resolved quickly,” he mentioned.

“Now the Police are preparing the final report to send it to the Prosecutor’s Office before this Friday,” said the police officer supervising the investigation.

The Police have 83 days for the investigation, which began when Sancho entered pretrial detention on August 7.

It had previously been claimed that Sancho had stabbed Arrieta in the left side of the chest during a fight, although the cause of death was unknown, as autopsy results were not available at the time.

Today, Big Joke spoke of a punching, not a stabbing, and claimed that the autopsy results are “final.”

The details of the lurid crime of a Colombian surgeon

“It has been confirmed that the cause of death was a cut to the neck and not a stab wound to the chest. Therefore, the thoracic part is already secondary to the main cause of death. Even if we don’t have that part, the court can still determine that it was not an accident,” the police officer explained.

Surachate also admitted today in the conversation with EFE that there are still parts of Arrieta’s body to be found, and that one of them is the torso, where he believes the surgeon’s mobile phone could be located.

Sancho was questioned again by police officers in the Koh Samui prison last Wednesday, which showed that the investigation was continuing, despite the announcement by the Surachate media that the case had been closed the previous day.

Sancho, 29, has been accused by the Police of premeditated murder after he himself confessed to having killed and dismembered the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on August 2 on the Thai island of Phangan.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island. including the sea

Mortal remains of Arrieta will return to Colombia

The deputy director of the Thai Police also assured this Monday that they are “ready” to repatriate the mortal remains of the doctor.

“For our part, we are ready to repatriate him. Personally, I understand the need to do it as soon as possible, so that the necessary ceremonies and rituals can take place,” he said in Bangkok.

But he added that he still has to “talk with the (Colombian) Ambassador about whether they are willing to repatriate the body.”

The Colombian Embassy in Thailand has not commented.

Last week, Arrieta’s family stated, through their lawyer, Miguel González, that they are satisfied with the progress of the investigation by the Thai authorities and asked that the sentence be “quite severe, in accordance with the seriousness of the facts.” “.

This was stated by González in a telephone interview with EFE, in which he added that the family hopes that the remains of the surgeon will be “repatriated as soon as possible, after all the requirements of Justice are completed, so that his parents can give him Christian burial” in Lorica, his hometown, in the Caribbean department of Córdoba.

