A doctor was arrested on Wednesday morning in western Santa Catarina, Brazil, after being accused of Secretly filming naked patients during hospital consultations where he worked and storing more than 13,000 images of child pornography. The information was confirmed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Catarina (MPSC).

Within the framework of the investigation, three search and seizure orders were executed. In addition, the precautionary suspension of the administrative contracts held by the professional was determined. maintained for the provision of medical services with the state and municipalities of Santa Catarina.

The name of the doctor, his specialty and the municipality where he worked were not revealed. The investigation is being conducted by the Itapiranga District Prosecutor’s Office and is being conducted under judicial secrecy.

The administrative contracts held by the professional were suspended as a precautionary measure. Photo:iStock

The operation was supported by the Special Action Group to Combat Criminal Organisations (Gaeco).

According to the MPSC, the Scientific Police prepared expert reports after extracting data from the seized material. Investigators found “vast content” of child pornography and patient recordings.

“After the extraction of data and the preparation of expert reports by the Scientific Police, the investigative team prepared a new analysis report, this time indicating that, in addition to storing a vast amount of content containing scenes of child pornography, the person under investigation had also carried out, in his capacity as a doctor, clandestine recordings of naked female patients during care inside the hospital where he worked,” the MPSC said in a statement.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from O Globo Brasil (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.