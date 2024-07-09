Nutritionist Karsieva: Abuse of kvass can cause bloating

Excessive consumption of kvass provokes bloating and other health problems, warned nutritionist Sabina Karsieva. She described the benefits of this refreshing drink popular with Russians. appreciated in a conversation with aif.ru.

Karsieva said that kvass is a fermented product, the consumption of which has a beneficial effect on the intestinal microflora, general health and immunity. Also, according to the specialist, this drink contains lacto- and bifidobacteria, vitamins B, C, E, as well as potassium and magnesium, which are good for the heart.

At the same time, the nutritionist recommended not to abuse kvass, as it contains a lot of sugar. She also reminded that this drink is a fermentation product, which can cause bloating if you drink several liters a day. “Even healthy people should drink it in limited quantities, no more than one glass a day and preferably not before, but after meals. And people suffering from gastrointestinal diseases will have to give up kvass altogether,” the specialist emphasized.

Related materials:

In conclusion, Karsieva advised paying attention to the composition of kvass when choosing it. It should contain only rye flour, yeast and sugar. The presence of flavorings, artificial colors and preservatives indicates the low quality of this drink, the nutritionist added.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Ekaterina Tsymbalova listed the best drinks to quench thirst in the heat. She recommended drinking not only regular water, but also mineral water, as well as drinks that improve digestion, such as homemade compotes and fruit drinks without sugar or kvass.