One of the most awarded scientists in the country, Brazilian researcher and professor emeritus at the University of São Paulo (USP) Angelita Habr-Gama was recognized by Stanford University (USA) as one of the doctors who most contributed to the development of Science in the world.

The American university, in partnership with Editora Elsevier BV, recently released an update of the list that represents the 2% of scientists most cited in various disciplines. The report was prepared by a team of experts led by Professor John Ioannidis, an eminent professor at Stanford University.

“This recognition is a stimulus for Brazilian doctors and scientists, a stimulus for career progression for other researchers”, says Angelita to Estadão. According to her, the expectation is that recognitions like these will serve as an inspiration for other scientists to follow similar paths, which is not easy.

“Of course, all this required a lot of effort, a lot of study and a lot of dedication, but we get there”, says the doctor, who currently also works at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. “I am very honored and very pleased with the recognition”, she adds.

With relevant work in the field of Coloproctology, an area that studies diseases of the large intestine, rectum and anus, Angelita was the first female resident in general surgery at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP). A pioneer, she created the discipline of Coloproctology at the same institution and was the first to head the Department of Gastroenterology at the USP School of Medicine.

CANCER

The surgeon is recognized for changing the world paradigm adopted during almost the entire 20th century regarding the method for treating lower rectal cancer. With her proposal, based on clinical research carried out by her and her team, which began in 1981, the current paradigm was established that the treatment of cancer of the lower rectum should initially be conducted with chemoradiotherapy, postponing surgical resection.

Among her main achievements, the surgeon published more than 200 scientific articles in journals indexed in PubMed, founded the Brazilian Association for the Prevention of Intestinal Cancer (Abrapreci) and was appointed coordinator in Brazil of the Program for the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer by the World Gastroenterology Organization. (Omg).

In addition, he was president of the Brazilian Society and the Latin American Society of Coloproctology and the Brazilian College of Digestive Surgery. He was also national vice president of the CBC, in addition to having organized and chaired the International Forum on Rectal Cancer, in November 2007, in São Paulo.

Angelita is an honorary member of the American Surgical Association and the first woman to receive this title from the American College of Surgeons. She is also recognized by the European Surgical Association, Italian Surgical Association, American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and Royal College of Surgeons of England.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

