Doctor Bulanov: Tanning can lead to the development of malignant neoplasms

One of the main reasons why some people should be wary of prolonged sun exposure is the increased risk of developing melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, said pathologist, candidate of medical sciences, director of the department of pathomorphology and clinical cytology at the Labquest laboratory Dmitry Bulanov. He named the risk factors in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to the doctor, ultraviolet radiation has a powerful effect on skin cells, especially melanocytes, which are responsible for producing the pigment melanin. Under the influence of the sun, these cells can undergo mutations, which can ultimately lead to the development of malignant neoplasms.

People with certain risk factors are especially vulnerable to this impact, the specialist warned. For example, if someone in your family has been diagnosed with melanoma, the risk of developing this disease increases significantly due to hereditary predisposition.

In addition, people aged 35 to 45 and over 55 are at increased risk. During this period of life, skin cells become more vulnerable to the effects of ultraviolet radiation, and melanoma can develop faster, Bulanov said.

In addition, an abrupt change in climate or prolonged exposure to the sun, for example, when vacationing in hot countries, can create additional stress on melanocytes. If the skin is not accustomed to such intense exposure to the sun, the above risks increase significantly. In such conditions, cells may not have time to adapt, which increases the likelihood of developing pathologies. Dmitry Bulanovdoctor

To reduce the risk of melanoma, the source of Lenta.ru recommended avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during periods of its greatest activity. He also noted that using sunscreens with a high SPF, wearing protective clothing and hats will help protect the skin.

“Regular skin examination and timely visits to the doctor when suspicious changes are detected, such as changes in the color or shape of moles, itching, flaking or ulceration, help to prevent the development of melanoma in time and are highly recommended for everyone, especially people with risk factors,” the expert concluded.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, a 21-year-old girl decided to sunbathe and ended up in intensive care with burns on 80 percent of her body. It is known that the Russian woman settled in the sunniest part of the dormitory on Vertoletnaya Street. An hour and a half later, she was hospitalized in serious condition.