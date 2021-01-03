Highlights: Seriously ill after applying Corona vaccine to American company Pfizer, a doctor in Mexico

The doctor had to be admitted to the ICU immediately, the victim started having difficulty breathing within half an hour.

Mexico’s Ministry of Health has said that the doctor is likely to suffer from encephalomyelitis

Mexico City

A doctor in Mexico became seriously ill after applying the Corona virus vaccine to American company Pfizer and had to be admitted to the ICU immediately. The doctor was having trouble breathing. Mexico’s Health Ministry has said that the doctor is suspected to be suffering from encephalomyelitis. After getting vaccinated, the sick doctors are feeling very weak.

The Ministry of Health said, “A 32-year-old doctor in the country was administered Pfizer’s Corona virus vaccine. He has been admitted to the ICU within half an hour of applying the vaccine after suffering from body rash, cramps, weakness in the body and difficulty in breathing. When the doctor got a reaction to the vaccine, he was under the supervision of the vaccine. They are now being treated.

The ministry said that the doctor is now undergoing treatment for encephalomyelitis. He said, ‘Doctors are under observation and they are being treated with the help of expert doctors. There is swelling in his brain, efforts are being made to reduce it. It is being told that the sick doctor has a history of allergy to other medicines. Due to this allergy, people get stripes on their body and sometimes die.





Health worker corona positive after vaccine

So far, no such reaction has been seen in any person on the vaccination of Pfizer. Earlier, a health worker became corona positive just a week after Pfizer’s Corona virus vaccine was introduced in California, USA. A health worker named Mathieu W. works as a nurse in two different hospitals. This nurse had applied the Corona virus vaccine on December 18 and also posted it on Facebook. The health worker said that he had no side effects after getting the vaccine.

According to an ABC News report, the health worker became ill after working in the Kovid-19 unit on Christmas Eve 6 days after the vaccine was applied. The health worker started getting cold and later his body started to ache. The health worker started feeling tired. The nurse went to the hospital after Christmas and got the corona tested. “We know from clinical trials of vaccine that it may take 10 to 14 days for an immunity to be produced against the corona virus,” said Remers, a US infectious disease specialist. I understand that the first dose of corona virus vaccine gives you about 50 percent protection and you need another dose for 95 percent protection. ‘