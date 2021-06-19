Medical oncologist Nise Yamaguchi decided to sue senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) for considering that they “perpetrated a real moral massacre” during their testimony at Covid’s CPI, on June 1st. Yamaguchi claims to have been a victim of misogyny, prejudice against women and humiliation. Claims indemnification of R$360 thousand.

Omar Aziz, chairman of the commission, and Alencar, head of the CPI and a trained physician, intensely questioned Yamaguchi about the existence of a “parallel cabinet” to guide the federal government in conducting the pandemic. She was also asked about her recommendation for the use of chloroquine and hydroxychlorine in the early treatment of covid-19.

The doctor says she was interrupted several times in her responses by the senators and that the treatment was due to the fact that she was a woman.

Yamaguchi became one of the people investigated by Covid’s CPI. His lawsuit against Aziz and Alencar was filed by lawyer Danny Fabricio Cabral and filed with the 1st Family Court of the Federal District Court of Justice. Cabral is the 2nd substitute for senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) and a partner at Cash Advogados.

O power360 contacted Yamaguchi, Aziz, Alencar and Cabral, but got no response.

