W.he really needs the crazy computing power of the new iPad Pro with M1 processor, probably works with the Apple tablet for work. For reading on the Internet or for quick e-mails, an ordinary iPad is always sufficient and, of course, cheaper. Professionals who are looking for and need a lot of power for drawing, composing or video editing will encounter a problem with the iPad Pro: It only has one USB Type-C port for connecting peripherals.

So a dock is needed, and a particularly nice solution is the Studio Dock from Kensington, which we tried out for a while. It is available in two designs. One for the iPad Pro with 11-inch screen and the iPad Air and the other for the iPad Pro with 12.9-inch display. The price of 380 or 400 euros is steep, but you get a rock-solid holder for the tablet and connections en masse.

One USB Type C with charging function, plus a Gigabit Ethernet socket and three USB-A ports. The video signal of the iPad can easily be passed on to an external monitor with an HDMI socket in normal size, and if the photographer wants to get his photos on the tablet, he takes the SD card reader attached to the side.









With the audio jack socket, the microphone and headphones can be connected. In this way, the iPad workstation looks halfway tidy, and when the professional is working with other Apple products, he can look forward to an inductive charging station at the foot of the dock. Here, the earplugs Airpods or an iPhone can be filled with fresh electricity wirelessly. A charging unit for the Apple Watch will soon be available as an accessory, which is plugged into the side.