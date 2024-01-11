Doc – In your hands 3: where we were left, second season finale

Doc – In your hands 3, the third season of the TV series starring Luca Argentero, will be broadcast on Rai 1 from Thursday 11 January 2024. But where were we? What was the season 2 finale? What happened? The second season of Doc – In Your Hands was one of the most dramatic of the entire series. Not only because it was set in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because, during its broadcast, we had to say goodbye to three important characters (including Alba), who died from Covid-19 or for other reasons.

But where were we? In the last episode of the second season Andrea Fanti is about to return to being the head doctor again, but Caruso, the administrative director of the structure, who does not tolerate his methods, reveals to everyone that Doc is responsible for the death of Lorenzo Lazzarini. Fanti, who is suspended, decides to hide the truth, namely that it was his daughter Carolina, at Lorenzo's explicit request, who gave the oxygen tank to Clara, a lady who was about to asphyxiate. Her goal is to protect her daughter, but when Carolina finds out, she doesn't take it well.

Shortly after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, life in hospital resumes as normal, but a bacterium attacks Riccardo and Alba, who are hospitalized following some respiratory problems. Riccardo recovers, while unfortunately Alba suffers liver poisoning. The doctor, feeling her end approaching, says goodbye to her colleagues, then closes her eyes forever and dies. Carolina, still filled with guilt over Lorenzo's death, decides to confess the whole truth. Giulia, understanding her situation, decides to help the young doctor leave everything behind her.

Finally, Andrea Fanti prepares to face a trial for manslaughter, but Agnese and Cecilia, eager to help him, begin to investigate Caruso. Digging deeper, they discover that the administrative director, during the Covid-19 pandemic, had decided to cut the supply of oxygen cylinders. Caruso is then taken away by the police, the charges against Andrea Fanti are dropped and he can resume his position as head physician.

