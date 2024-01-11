Doc – In your hands 3: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the complete cast (actors) of Doc – In your hands 3, the third season of the TV series starring Luca Argentero broadcast on Rai 1? For the third chapter of the successful fiction, the main characters played by Luca Argentero, Matilde Gioli, Pierpaolo Spollon, Sara Lazzaro and Marco Rossetti have been confirmed. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luca Argentero: Andre Fanti

Matilde Gioli: Giulia Giordano

Pierpaolo Spollon: Riccardo Bonvegna

Sara Lazzaro: Agnese Tiberi

Giovanni Scifoni: Enrico Sandri

Elisa Di Eusanio: Teresa Maraldi

Marco Rossetti: Damiano Cesconi

Giacomo Giorgio: Federico Lentini

Laura Cravedi: Martina Cravelli

Elisa Wong: Lin Wang

Plot

We have seen the cast (actors) of Doc – In your hands 3, but what is the plot? Andrea Fanti continues to direct the Internal Medicine department at the Ambrosiano Polyclinic with determination, supported by his close-knit and reliable team of doctors: Giulia, Riccardo, Damiano and all the others. At the same time, the department is enriched with the arrival of three promising residents: Federico, Martina and Lin. Also in the third season the story intertwines the private stories of the doctors with those of the hospital patients, always highlighting the importance of listening and dedication to the well-being of others. With the emergence of a memory attributable to the twelve years of black hole of his amnesia, the protagonist's life could take an unexpected turn. Is Andrea's memory perhaps returning? Doc's life and those of those around him could be shaken up.