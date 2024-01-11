Doc – In your hands 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Doc – In your hands 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series with Luca Argentero in the role of Andrea Fanti, doctor of the Ambrosiano Polyclinic. Confirmed alongside him are Matilde Gioli, Pierpaolo Spollon, Sara Lazzaro, Giovanni Scifoni, Elisa Di Eusanio and Marco Rossetti. During the season the department will then be enriched with the arrival of three promising specialists: Federico, Martina and Lin… Where to see Doc – In your hands 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

Doc – 3 live streams in your hands

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Doc – In your hands 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, eight episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 16 episodes). The premiere will air on Thursday 11 January 2024; the eighth and final Thursday 7 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):