Doc – In your hands 3: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Doc – In your hands 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series with Luca Argentero in the role of Andrea Fanti, doctor of the Ambrosiano Polyclinic. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The new memory of Fanti will undermine the balance of the department. Agnese fears that recovering her memory could destabilize Andrea's new life. Damiano is worried about the effects this event could have on Giulia. The doctor would like Andrea to remember their love story. Fanti, increasingly euphoric, listening to the album by the Coro degli Angeli recorded in memory of his son, will have a flash and decide to undergo drug therapy under the guidance of the psychiatrist Enrico. The head doctor will be overwhelmed by doubts… During the first episode, Riccardo, who had taken a break after Alba's death, will return to the ward. He will be entrusted with the task of following the three new residents: Federico Lentini, Lin Wang and Martina Carelli.

Doc – In your hands 3: the cast

We have seen the plot of Doc – In your hands 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luca Argentero: Andre Fanti

Matilde Gioli: Giulia Giordano

Pierpaolo Spollon: Riccardo Bonvegna

Sara Lazzaro: Agnese Tiberi

Giovanni Scifoni: Enrico Sandri

Elisa Di Eusanio: Teresa Maraldi

Marco Rossetti: Damiano Cesconi

Giacomo Giorgio: Federico Lentini

Laura Cravedi: Martina Cravelli

Elisa Wong: Lin Wang

Streaming and TV

Where to see Doc – In your hands 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.