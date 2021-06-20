After the success of the first season, everything is ready for the return of the Rai 1 fiction starring Luca Argentero in the role of doctor Andrea Fanti. Doc – In your Hands 2 is expected in early 2022 and important news is already announced both in the cast and in the plot.

The first season of Doc – In your Hands, the Rai 1 fiction inspired by the true story of the doctor Andrea Fanti, interpreted by Luca Argentero, it was a real success. For this reason, the filming of the second season, which will see important news, not only in the cast, but also in the plot.

First of all, new characters will arrive: the former Miss Italy Giusy Buscemi, which won the beauty contest in 2012 and starred in “Un Passo dal Cielo”, will be a new one female doctor ready to change the balance in the group of doctors at the Polyclinic, where the fiction is set.

Together with her, they will join the cast too Marco Rossetti, fresh from the success in the series “Speravo de morì prima”, where he played the footballer Daniele De Rossi, and the theatrical actress Alice Arcuri, which will find its first big chance on the small screen.

Doc – In your Hands 2: when does it start?

As for the plot, however, there will still be to understand what the future of Andrea Fanti from the sentimental point of view: the charming former head of the Polyclinic, in fact, will find himself once again between two very strong women. On the one hand there is theex wife Agnes and on the other there will be Giulia, the former lover with whom he was deeply in love and who, after initially remaining on the sidelines, could no longer hide his true feelings.

Who will make the heart of the much loved one beat again Andrea Fanti?

To find out, you will have to wait until at least 2022: filming, which began only a few weeks ago, will go on without interruption at least until late autumn, then there will be the normal technical times to be respected, before the official programming. The screenwriter of fiction, Francesco Arlanch, however, gave an indication: