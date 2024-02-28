Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 02/29/2024 – 0:53

Payments via Credit Order Document (DOC) will be definitively closed from this Thursday (29th), as will Special Credit Transfers (TEC), made exclusively by companies to pay benefits to employees.

After serving the Brazilian banking system for almost four decades, the end of these operations is justified by consumers' growing lack of interest in these modalities, in contrast to the preference for PIX. The latter, standing out for its free nature, instantaneity and flexibility in the amount transacted, has won the favor of Brazilians.

The decision to close DOC and TEC operations was taken by Febraban's governance in May 2023, after extensive consultation with its 114 associated banks.

With the arrival of Pix, offering instant and free transfers in most cases, DOC saw its relevance decrease drastically. According to data recently released by the Central Bank, DOC represented just 0.03% of Pix processing in November 2023.

To give you an idea, in terms of number of transactions, the DOC was even behind checks (125 million), TED (448 million), bank slips (2.09 billion), debit cards (8.4 billion), credit card (8.4 billion) and Pix, the preferred modality of Brazilians, with 17.6 billion transactions.

The discontinuation of the DOC and TEC began on January 15th of this year, the deadline for banks to offer the DOC issuance and scheduling service to customers, both for individuals and legal entities. Available Electronic Transfer (TED) will continue to be a valid option.