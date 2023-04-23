Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt demands harsh penalties for climate activists and sticks to his controversial warning of a “climate RAF”.

Berlin – After last one Green top politicians rumbled against climate glue, the Bavarian CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt reiterated his controversial climate-RAF comparison and calls for harsh penalties for climate activists. Dobrindt told the Funke media group that he noticed increasing radicalization in parts of the climate movement and classified the activists as criminals.

“Criminals are acting here and not climate activists,” said the CSU politician, “that’s why we urgently need stricter laws against these climate criminals – firstly with minimum prison sentences and secondly with preventive detention.” Finance Minister Christian Lindner also had the actions of the “last Generation” at the FDP party conference recently as “physical violence”.

Targeting climate glue: Dobrindt wants tougher penalties for climate activists

Dobrindt pointed out that the activists had previously committed crimes such as property damage and coercion, but that this could also end “in the exercise of violence”. “That’s why I’m sticking to it: we have to prevent a climate RAF from emerging.”

© Imago / aal.photo, Imago / Future Image

The politician is referring to the Red Army Faction, or RAF for short, a left-wing extremist terrorist group that murdered high-ranking personalities from politics and business in the 1970s to 1990s. Dobrindt had already received severe criticism for using this term.

Last generation: Dobrindt calls for tough action against “the climate RAF”

The trigger for the politician’s most recent statements are the announcements by the “last generation” that, starting next Monday, the capital Berlin will “peacefully come to a standstill” for an indefinite period. The group is calling for politicians to come up with a plan to reach the 1.5 degree target to prevent the worst effects of global warming.

Meanwhile, the Berlin police are checking in video circulating on the internet on possible misconduct by officials when using the group’s climate protest. In a tweet, the police spoke of a “coercive measure by a colleague” that can be seen on it. The video is said to have been made during an operation on Thursday when climate activists protested in various places in Berlin. (ulha/dpa)