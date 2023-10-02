Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

The Union is calling for cuts for asylum seekers. CSU regional group leader Dobrindt wants citizens’ money. CDU General Secretary Linnemann wants “transit zones”.

Berlin – CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt wants to cut benefits for refugees. Citizens’ benefit cannot be considered a “comparable system” for “people who have worked here for many years and migrants who have only been in Germany for a very short time.” That’s what Dobrindt said Augsburg General (AA). After 18 months, immigrants in Germany currently receive citizenship benefit. Ukrainians can apply for it immediately. Meanwhile, CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann again called for a “German pact to stop irregular migration” in the “Report from Berlin” on ARD.

Scholz doesn’t just want to talk about migration

At the beginning of September, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) proposed the “Germany Pact” to the CDU to “modernize the country”. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich emphasized this in the AA. The SPD maintains this offer of talks. According to Mützenich, Scholz mainly wants to talk about modernization, acceleration of planning and the relationship between the federal government, states and local authorities during the talks on the “Germany Pact”. Dobrindt accused the Chancellor of not following up his announcements with action. “Our offer for such a pact is on the table,” he said, “it is serious.”

Linnemann and Frei want border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic

This offer was made according to a report by the Picture drawn up by Linnemann and the parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Thorsten Frei. The Union is calling for stationary border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is currently keeping this option open, but is currently still relying on flexible controls. Fixed controls would have to be applied for to the EU Commission one month in advance.

Linnemann and Frei are also thinking about “prepaid cards” instead of cash, which asylum seekers could only use to purchase certain goods. The aim is to “prevent them from being able to transfer money to their home countries”. The federal FDP and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) have already called for something similar. There is already a pilot project for this in Bavaria. According to the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior, the card should only be used “in areas permitted under the Asylum Act or Residence Act”.

NGOs and municipalities view benefits in kind critically

The Bavarian Refugee Council and Pro Asyl criticized the project when asked by the portal Network politics as “hostile to integration” and “visible discrimination at the supermarket checkout”. Generally switching from cash to benefits in kind is also considered difficult: the general manager of the Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg (CDU), said Rhenish Post, the change creates bureaucracy and “doesn’t do justice to people who have the prospect of staying.” According to the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court, “pocket money” must be paid “anyway”.

Linnemann and Frei also called for “transit zones” at the national border in the paper. There, “asylum seekers with no prospects of staying” should receive an accelerated procedure. Rejected asylum seekers should be accommodated in “return centers” and only receive benefits in kind “in the amount of the absolute minimum needs”.

The Union also calls for the North African states of the Mahgreb and India to be declared safe countries of origin. In these countries, human rights organizations repeatedly criticize the human rights situation and especially the women’s rights situation. (with dpa)