Does the traffic light do enough for the Bundeswehr? Alexander Dobrindt finds clear words in the Baltic States. He now speaks of the “2.5 percent” target.

Berlin/Munich – Is Germany putting too little money into the Bundeswehr – despite the 100 billion package? Doubts are growing in the coalition and in the Union. The defense minister wants to add a few billion more, and the CSU also advises an increased foreign mission in the Baltic States.

The two percent target is shaky. But this time different. Leading politicians from the Union and SPD are calling for the hitherto unachieved target for German defense spending to be revised upwards. “Just wanting to approach the two percent target will not be enough,” said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) at a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels.

Ukraine war: Germany’s defense under the magnifying glass – traffic light hesitates on spending

The official goal is that by 2024, all allies should approach the benchmark of spending at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. The current German figure is estimated at 1.44 percent. Going to two percent would mean additional expenditure for the Federal Republic in the tens of billions. Pistorius indicated in Brussels that the traffic light coalition was talking about it internally. Even with the 100 billion euro special pot, the goal is not secured, it will only be formally achieved in the next two years.

For comparison: the USA is the leader in NATO with a quota of 3.47 percent. The British are also above two percent, as are Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia and Slovakia. The new target is to be set for NATO in July. At the same time, there is concern in the federal government that it will then have to save elsewhere or cut spending on development cooperation. In addition, the percentage alone is not that meaningful because it says nothing about the efficiency of spending and because economic output is a second factor that is constantly changing.

Bundeswehr demanded: Dobrindt calls for the 2.5 percent target in Lithuania and Latvia

The Union is also demanding more money for the equipment. During a visit to the troops in the Baltic states, CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt said Munich Mercury, the goal is “no longer ambitious enough given the current situation”. It must be observed “from now on, as promised by the Federal Chancellor. In addition, what is needed now is a clear commitment from Germany to further develop the NATO target in the direction of 2.5 percent. The Chancellor’s order for defense is clear: “Procure, accelerate, protect.”

Dobrindt was in Lithuania and Latvia on Tuesday and Wednesday to reaffirm the alliance with the Baltic states. He met the leaders of the countries and visited the 800 German soldiers stationed in a NATO mission in Rukla. The Bundeswehr has taken over the leadership of a multinational combat force with Norwegians, Dutch, Czechs and Belgians in Lithuania.

“Deter Putin”: Dobrindt demands “tangible security guarantees” from Scholz

“At the latest with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the Baltic States mark a clear outer border of the free world and the peace project Europe,” said Dobrindt. The Baltic States must be given maximum support. It is about “deterring Putin from further provoking and escalating in the direction of NATO and Europe.”

The coalition and Scholz would have to “show that the promise of a turning point also means a tangible security guarantee”. Dobrindt called it “unacceptable” that a year after the start of the war, no more money had been invested in the Bundeswehr and that significantly more soldiers were not stationed in the Baltic States.

