Anyone who asks the traffic light to give up currently gets a lot of applause. But it is unlikely that the coalition will listen to the opposition.

What does CSU boss Söder want from the Christ child? That the power and the candidacy for chancellor are with him? Image: markus.soeder/Instagram

JWell, since it's Christmas, people in Bavaria still like to quote a commercial with Franz Beckenbauer that was broadcast decades ago. The probability of hearing something from the CSU shortly before the festival is similarly high, because during the quiet time everything loud resonates for a particularly long time.

As if to prove it, state group leader Dobrindt, who had already learned to play the instrument as general secretary, quickly trumpeted another demand before he went to decorate the Christmas tree and perhaps also took care of the party friend who had demanded the abolition of the church tax.