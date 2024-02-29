IIn the fight against smuggling gangs and illegal migration, the CSU is calling for an asylum pact with the East African country of Rwanda in the Bundestag. “In Rwanda, asylum procedures could be carried out according to our standards, people will be appropriately accommodated and cared for on site,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt to the “Münchner Merkur” on Friday. “Organizationally, politically and socially, Rwanda is capable of a third-country agreement and the government there wants to conclude such an agreement with us.” He has held discussions with the government and visited a UN refugee camp near the capital Kigali.

The chairman of the CSU MPs in the Bundestag called for refugees to be specifically brought into the country instead of caring for them in Europe or North Africa. “People who are stranded in North Africa while trying to flee could be brought to Rwanda instead of being lured to the Mediterranean by smugglers at the risk of their lives. As well as people who arrive here, they can be taken to a third country such as Rwanda to process their asylum procedure.”

Dobrindt reiterated that the goal must be to carry out asylum procedures and protection in third countries outside the EU. “Protection through Europe does not have to mean protection in Europe,” said the CSU politician. “England and Denmark are preparing this with Rwanda, Italy is taking this approach with Albania.” The conservative British government wants to deter migrants with strict laws and deport those who have entered the country illegally to Rwanda without taking personal circumstances into account.

High costs for British asylum pact with Rwanda

Dobrindt said that the plan was also to break the logic of the smugglers, “who promise access to the German social system in return for a payment of 10,000 euros. Hardly anyone will be willing to pay so much money if they know that their accommodation will then take place in a third country outside of Europe.” And if that stops people from attempting the life-threatening crossings across the Mediterranean, “that's a good thing another humanitarian aspect”.







Britain's controversial asylum pact to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda is costing British taxpayers up to half a billion pounds (584 million euros), according to the Court of Auditors. This is significantly more than was previously known. The Conservative government had so far confirmed costs of £290 million, but refused to say how much more money London had promised Rwanda.

The opposition reacted angrily to the estimates. “This report exposes the national scandal that the Tories are trying to cover up,” said Labor domestic affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper. She stressed that only one percent of asylum seekers would likely be sent to East Africa on a few symbolic flights if the plan ever comes into force.

With the asylum pact, which critics say violates human rights, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to deter irregular migrants from entering Great Britain. Anyone who comes into the country without the necessary documents should be flown to Rwanda regardless of their personal circumstances and can apply for asylum there. A return to Great Britain is not possible. To this end, Sunak wants Rwanda to be declared a safe third country by law. However, the corresponding draft is met with resistance in the upper house.