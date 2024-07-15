In the era of digitalization, customer expectations are constantly evolving, and the ability to adapt to these needs becomes crucial for any brand.

Always attentive to the needs of consumers, Dacia has launched DOBA (DACIA Omnichannel Business Acceleration), a platform that revolutionizes the way to book and buy a new car. This initiative allows customers to manage their relationship with the brand both physically and digitally, perfectly reflecting the “phygital” approach that combines the best of both worlds.

DOBA was created to offer a multi-channel contact with Dacia, allowing customers to book their new car from the comfort of their home. The process has been designed to be intuitive and accessible, in line with the Dacia style. By accessing the site www.dacia.itthe user can choose the model of interest and decide whether to configure it completely or opt for one of the fixed configurations, which guarantee priority delivery.

Read -New DACIA Spring: the accessible electric revolution

To proceed with the reservation, you need to create a My DACIA account. This account allows you not only to make the reservation, but also to monitor the progress of the order. Once you have selected the dealership where you want to complete the purchase, the customer can reserve their new Dacia with a deposit of just 150 euros, payable by credit card or Google Pay through the Stripe platform.

After booking, the customer is contacted by a DACIA Guide for any clarifications on the purchasing process and the chosen model. Subsequently, the selected dealership will contact the customer to schedule an appointment in the showroom and complete the order. The deposit of 150 euros is returned to the customer once the transaction is completed.

The first models available for online booking are the New Duster and the New Spring 100% electric, both major innovations for 2024. Booking through DOBA also offers significant advantages: in the case of the New Duster, for example, the customer can benefit from delivery priority by choosing one of the pre-configurations available on www.dacia.it. Furthermore, online booking guarantees that the purchasing conditions present at the time of configuration are maintained until the order is finalized.

The DOBA system not only facilitates the reservation process, but also reinforces Dacia’s omnichannel approach, keeping the dealer network at the heart of the sales process. This ensures that, despite the high degree of digitalization, the customer can always count on physical and human support when needed.

To make the booking experience even smoother, Dacia has implemented a chat with specialized operators, ready to answer any questions or doubts that may arise during the process. This service, together with the simplicity of the reservation system, makes the purchase of a new Dacia a pleasant and stress-free experience.

With DOBA, Dacia is at the forefront of digitalization in the automotive industry, responding to modern customer needs with innovative and practical solutions. The ability to book a new car online, combined with the guarantee of continuous support and the simplicity of the process, represents a significant step towards the future of the automobile.

Dacia’s strategy does not limit itself to offering quality vehicles, but extends to creating a purchasing experience that is perfectly suited to the current historical context. DOBA is the answer to the new needs of consumers, combining advanced technology and impeccable customer service. With this system, booking a new Dacia becomes not only easy, but also a rewarding and unprecedented experience.

In conclusion, DOBA is a shining example of how Dacia continues to innovate to meet and exceed its customers’ expectations, seamlessly integrating the digital approach with the physical dealership experience. Further proof of the brand’s commitment to providing not only excellent products, but also a high-quality service that reflects Dacia’s values ​​of simplicity and accessibility.