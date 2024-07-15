It’s called DOBA and it’s the acronym behind which the Dacia Omnichannel Business Accelerationa service through which you can book a new Dacia online while sitting comfortably on your sofa. Everything is very easy and intuitive. Just go to www.dacia.it, select the model you are interested in and decide whether to fully configure the vehicle or choose from a number of fixed configurations that guarantee priority delivery. To proceed with the reservation, however, you need to create an account in My Dacia which will also allow you to monitor the progress of your order.

Choosing the Dealership

The second step is Select the Dealership where you wish to place the purchase order for the vehiclebecause the contract will be completed physically at the dealer. To reserve a new car, you only need 150 euros, an amount that is paid through the Stripe platform with a credit card or Google Pay.

The Dacia Guide

Once the process is completed, the buyer will be contacted first by a Dacia Guide, who will provide any clarifications on the purchase method and the selected model, and then by the Dealer who will ask to make an appointment at the showroom and place the order. In this case the 150 euros of the booking service are returned to the customer.

New Duster and New Spring 100% electric

The first models that can be ordered online are the new models for 2024: New Duster and New Spring 100% electric. The reservation guarantees the user the right to have at the time of ordering the same purchasing conditions present at the time of online configuration. In the case of the new Duster, furthermore, DOBA guarantees delivery priority compared to an order made in the factory if the buyer chooses from one of the pre-configurations present on www.dacia.it